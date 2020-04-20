|
Hilde Lovett
El Paso - Hilde Lovett, age 82 of El Paso, passed away on Tuesday April 7, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Theodore and Margarete Denecke of Germany.
Hilde retired after working many decades at Bowlero Lanes in El Paso. She devoted much of her time after that to creating a variety of homemade crafts that she would showcase at craft fairs and bazaars with her friends who also crafted. Hilde also acquired a love for taking cruises and never tired of experiencing new people and places.
Hilde is survived by her sisters, Christa Denecke and Renate Alsheimer; her son Carl Lovett; her daughter Pat Lovett (Jim Bacich); and many dear friends who were just like family.
Due to the recent pandemic a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to McCombs Baptist Church, 10601 McCombs Street, EL Paso, TX 79924.
Published in El Paso Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020