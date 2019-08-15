|
Hildegard Anna Walsh
El Paso - Hildegard Anna Walsh, 86, was born September 13th, 1932 in Munich, Germany and passed on August 13, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She was preceded by her devoted husband John L. Walsh, her son John L. Walsh Jr., father Josef Felner and mother Maria Felner. She is survived by her son, Michael R. Walsh (Irma), daughter, Rosemarie Duran Walsh (Mike), five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and sister, Lottie Wetzel. Visitation will be held at 12:00 noon, Friday, August 16, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. El Paso, Texas 79904, with a 2:00 pm commital service to follow at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, 5200 Fred Wilson Ave, El Paso, TX 79906.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 15, 2019