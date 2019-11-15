|
|
Holger Ingomar Alex
El Paso - May 22, 1947 - November 13, 2019
Holger Ingomar Alex passed away on November 13, 2019. He was 72 years old.
Holger was born on May 22, 1947 in Kirchdorf, Germany. He joined the Germain Air Force as a young man and was stationed in El Paso. He later became an educator.
Holger married Consuelo Casas Amador on December 19, 1968, and they had two children - Holger Richard Alex and Cristóbal Joshua Alex. Holger was close with his family and enjoyed spending time together over festive meals, vacations to Mazatlan, and having a beer while telling great stories. Holger was loved by many, including his extended family and friends. He loved animals and enjoyed watching deer and birds in his backyard. He was generous of spirit and kind beyond measure.
Holger will be greatly missed by his surviving family, Consuelo, Richard, Cristóbal, his daughter-in-law Taí Merey, beloved granddaughter Vivienne Sol, and his extended family in Germany and El Paso.
Gathering of Remembrance will be from 4:00pm to 7:00pm with Reflections at 5:00pm, Vigil/Rosary at 6:00pm followed by a Scripture Service at 6:30pm on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive, El Paso, Texas. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019