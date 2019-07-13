Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church
El Paso - Hortencia B. Flores, 67, our beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully Monday, July 8, 2019. She was a long time resident of El Paso, TX and a member of the Catholic church. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years; Carlos R. Flores; children Linda, Rachel, Dax (Emelie), Timothy, and Carlos (Carol); nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; four brothers and six sisters. Vistation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Monday, July 15, 2019 at 1pm at San Antonio De Padua Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332
Published in El Paso Times on July 13, 2019
