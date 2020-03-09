|
|
Hortencia Roman Valdez
With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that our mother, Hortencia Roman Valdez, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. We will always hold you deep in our hearts and will greatly miss you. With all our love, Elsa, Elva, and Ralph.
Hortencia Roman Valdez, born in Lequetio, Coahuila ,MX of Graciela Ortega Valdez and Jose Pilar Valdez, and a long time resident of El Paso, TX. She will be missed by her family, grandchildren Michael Brucato, Ninah Roman, Sophie Roman, Briana Pazos and friends. Rest and walk eternally with Christ.
12/9/1942 to 3/8/2020
Service: Perches Funeral Home, 4946 Hondo Pass, 3/11/2020. Visitation from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020