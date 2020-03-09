Services
Perches Funeral Homes - NorthEast
4946 Hondo Pass Dr
El Paso, TX 79924
(915) 260-5900
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Perches Funeral Homes - NorthEast
4946 Hondo Pass Dr
El Paso, TX 79924
Hortencia Roman Valdez


1942 - 2020
Hortencia Roman Valdez Obituary
Hortencia Roman Valdez

With heavy hearts we are sad to announce that our mother, Hortencia Roman Valdez, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. We will always hold you deep in our hearts and will greatly miss you. With all our love, Elsa, Elva, and Ralph.

Hortencia Roman Valdez, born in Lequetio, Coahuila ,MX of Graciela Ortega Valdez and Jose Pilar Valdez, and a long time resident of El Paso, TX. She will be missed by her family, grandchildren Michael Brucato, Ninah Roman, Sophie Roman, Briana Pazos and friends. Rest and walk eternally with Christ.

12/9/1942 to 3/8/2020

Service: Perches Funeral Home, 4946 Hondo Pass, 3/11/2020. Visitation from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020
