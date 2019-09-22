Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Church of Saint Clement
810 North Campbell Street
1936 - 2019
El Paso - Howard A. Mowad, 83, passed into God's Hands September 7, 2019 in El Paso, Texas. Born August 3rd 1936 to Agnes and Abraham Mowad. He is preceded in death by his parents and 5 brothers George, Alfred, Jimmy, Arthur and Eddie. He is survived by 7 nephews, 3 nieces, and many cousins, grand nephews and nieces. Howard was an adventurer and worked for Farah Manufacturing, Viola Sportswear and owned with partner, Tom Taeger, (Denim N' More) "Sundance Denimwear." He loved Hawaii, cruising, Las Vegas and selling "irregulares" at the Santa Fe Flea Market in Santa Fe, NM. After retirement, he loved more cruising, gardening and for 17 years was a member of Las Palmas Life Care Center with many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 27th at 2:00pm at the Church of Saint Clement, 810 North Campbell Street. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Howard's name to the Church of Saint Clement.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 22, 2019
