Howard Chad WilcoxEl Paso - We lost Howard Chad Wilcox on July 20, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Chad is survived by his daughter Leila, parents Ralph and Arlene, sister Sheryl and her son Jeremy.A Viewing will be held on Friday July 31, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Evergreen East Funeral Home 12400 Montana Ave. A Private Interment will be held at a later date.Chad will be missed and our world will never be the same.