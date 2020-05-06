|
Hubert Savelle
El Paso - Hubert ("Babe") Mason Savelle 94 passed away in El Paso, TX on May 5, 2020. Babe was born on June 6, 1925 in Berino, NM, he was the youngest son of Elizabeth and Thomas J. Savelle and was always called Babe. He attended grade school in Berino and graduated class Valedictorian from Valley High School in Anthony, NM. He was a member of the 4H Club and won several blue ribbons for livestock he raised. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS IOWA during WWII. He returned home safely and earned a Mechanical Engineer Degree from New Mexico State University while helping his family with the farm. Babe retired from El Paso Natural Gas Co. after thirty years. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, golf, playing dominoes with his dad and loving wife, and playing pool with his buddies at the Fierro Senior Center. Babe was a good son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to many; he will be missed by all. He will be interred at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Forever grateful to The Legacy at Cimarron and Global Hospice Care staff.
We loved you then
We love you still
We always have
We always will
Vaya con Dios Babe
In lieu of flowers a Tribute Donation to Alzheimer's Associated would be appreciated.
Published in El Paso Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020