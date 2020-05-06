Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert Savelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Savelle


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hubert Savelle Obituary
Hubert Savelle

El Paso - Hubert ("Babe") Mason Savelle 94 passed away in El Paso, TX on May 5, 2020. Babe was born on June 6, 1925 in Berino, NM, he was the youngest son of Elizabeth and Thomas J. Savelle and was always called Babe. He attended grade school in Berino and graduated class Valedictorian from Valley High School in Anthony, NM. He was a member of the 4H Club and won several blue ribbons for livestock he raised. After graduation he joined the United States Navy and served on the USS IOWA during WWII. He returned home safely and earned a Mechanical Engineer Degree from New Mexico State University while helping his family with the farm. Babe retired from El Paso Natural Gas Co. after thirty years. His hobbies included deep sea fishing, golf, playing dominoes with his dad and loving wife, and playing pool with his buddies at the Fierro Senior Center. Babe was a good son, brother, husband, uncle, and friend to many; he will be missed by all. He will be interred at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Forever grateful to The Legacy at Cimarron and Global Hospice Care staff.

We loved you then

We love you still

We always have

We always will

Vaya con Dios Babe

In lieu of flowers a Tribute Donation to Alzheimer's Associated would be appreciated.
Published in El Paso Times from May 6 to May 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -