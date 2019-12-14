Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:45 PM
St. Mark Catholic Church
11700 Pebble Hills
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Hugo A. Clemente


1949 - 2019
Hugo A. Clemente Obituary
Hugo A. Clemente

El Paso, Texas - Hugo "Juice" Antonio Clemente, April 2, 1949 to December 11, 2019.

It is with great sadness that the family of Hugo Clemente announces his passing on Tuesday morning in his 70th year.

He served 4 years in the US Army Special Forces and retired after 27 years with the El Paso Police Department. He was a man of few words but was dedicated to his family of service members, police officers and most of all his family at home.

Hugo is survived by his loving wife Emma and his 3 children Hugo Jr. (Joanna), Marcella (Kevin) and Alejandro (Jennifer), 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Visitation from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 12:45 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 11700 Pebble Hills. Committal Service will follow at 2:30 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery with Military Honors. Visit online registry at www.sunsetfunerhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
