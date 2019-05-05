|
Hugo Guillermo Noriega
El Paso - HUGO GUILLERMO NORIEGA
12/6/1932-4/25/2019
Beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend, Hugo Guillermo Noriega passed away peacefully surrounded by family in El Paso, Texas on April 25, 2019. He was 86 years old. Hugo was born on December 6, 1932 in Santa Rosalia de Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico to Enrique & Angela Noriega. He spent much of his childhood in what he lovingly called the "Kingdom of Camargo". He recalled many fond childhood memories of his grandfather Luis Noriega and the many life lessons he learned from him. During Hugo's teen years, the family decided to move to El Paso, TX in search of the American dream. Doing his part to help the family, he took on many jobs including working as an ice delivery driver, dishwasher and any job he could find. In 1950, Herb Ruiz, owner of Pan American Travel Service gave Hugo the opportunity to serve as a travel guide for tours to Mexico. His 3 year experience on this job would greatly serve him throughout his career. In July 1953, Hugo enlisted in the US Army and was later assigned to the B Battery 555th Field Artillery Battalion. He was a proud veteran of the Korean War where he was promoted to Sergeant and earned the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and Korean Service Medal. In June 1957, Hugo was awarded his US citizenship in part due to his faithful military service. He continued his military service in the Army Reserves until his Honorable Discharge in 1961. In 1959, he married the love of his life Maria De Los Angeles "Angelita" Herrera with whom he celebrated 44 years of marriage. The faithful couple raised 4 children, Hugo Jr, Susana, Eduardo and Nora Alicia which they dearly loved. In 2003, Angelita lost her long battle with thyroid cancer and his life was never the same. Earlier this year, Hugo lost his son Eduardo to renal cancer. Hugo found his calling in the foodservice industry when he joined the sales staff of Valley Foods Co in El Paso. He was later promoted to Sales Manager of Valley Foods until he left to found his own company Ednor Foods, Inc in 1975. His dream to own his company had finally come true. Ednor served the El Paso/Cd Juarez market for over 37 years. During this time, Hugo received various awards and recognitions including SBA Exporter of the Year. He was viewed as a visionary and a pioneer by many of his peers in the business community. After the death of his wife in 2003, Hugo decided to fully dedicate his time to serving the Catholic Church and eventually became Sacristan at St Pius X Catholic Church. He faithfully served the St Pius Faith Community until 2016. Hugo is preceded in death by his mother, Angela Gardea; his father, Enrique Noriega; his wife, Angelita Noriega; his sister Gloria Sapien and his son Eduardo Luis Noriega. He is survived by his children, Hugo (Elizabeth) Noriega Jr, Susana (Donald) Ward and Nora Alicia (Todd) Johnson; his sisters, Lilia Mireles, Bertha Navarrete and Angela Navarrete; 10 grand children and 1 great grandchild. The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staffs of the St Benito Foster Home, Edgerock Foster Home and C.I.M.A. Hospice for the all loving care provided to him. Hugo's "larger than life" personality will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Thursday May 9, 2019 with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at San Jose Funeral Home 10950 Pellicano, El Paso, TX 79925 Funeral Mass on Friday May 10, 2019 at 10 am at St Raphael Church, 2301 Zanzibar, El Paso, Texas 79925. Graveside service with military honors will be at 11:30 am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery 5200 Fred Wilson Ave. El Paso, Texas 79906.
