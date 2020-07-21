Hugo M. RosalesEl Paso - Hugo M. Rosales, husband, father, and grandfather passed away on July 13, 2020 at the age of 91.Hugo was born on April 5, 1929 in El Paso, TX to Luis and Teresa Rosales. He served in the U.S. Army stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. Finally retiring from the civil service At Ft. Bliss, TX.He is preceded in death by his wife Maria Rosales and his parents Luis and Teresa Rosales.Hugo is survived by his children, sons Hugo (Letty), Luis Eduardo (Lorena) and daughter Christina (Manuel) and stepdaughter Ilena Rosales. Brother Roberto Rosales and sister Julieta Cervantes. Eight grandchildren, Mark, Omar, Andrew, Kathy, Luis, Daniela, Ariel, and Mario. Three great grandchildren, Mark Jr., Julian, and Mia.