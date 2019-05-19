Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Rosary
Friday, May 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
8:30 AM
St Patricks Cathedral.
El Paso - Hugo Ricardo Romero was called to his eternal reward on Sunday April 14 2019. He was a devoted husband and loving father of 3, and a doting grandfather of 2. He was born in Santa Cruz, Bolivia and immigrated to the US while still a teenager and had to finish high school in Illinois. He made his home and family in El Paso. He will be remembered as a kind, compassionate person who dedicated his life to serving the Catholic church and helping his fellow man whenever he could. He is survived by his children Hugo, Gabe and Sonja, his grandchildren Sera and Scott, and his brother Juan. A rosary will be held at Perches West Funeral Home on Fri May 24 from 5-9 pm and a mass will be held at 8:30 am Sat May 25 at St Patricks Cathedral.
Published in El Paso Times on May 19, 2019
