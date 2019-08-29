Services
La Paz Faith Memorial and Spiritual Center
1201 North Piedras Street
El Paso, TX 79930
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
La Paz Faith Center
1201 N. Piedras
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Humberto Corral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Humberto Corral


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Humberto Corral Obituary
Humberto Corral

El Paso - Humberto Corral, age 59 passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019 in El Paso Texas. He was born January 12th,1960 to Jose De la Luz Corral and Maria Carmen Corral. He was a graduate of Irvin High School class of 78. Humberto worked as a Plastics Molding Engineer for several firms in El Paso, Tx. and also working for a recycling plant for the last part of his life. He was a sweet gentle soul that spent the later of his years counseling and mentoring other men at AA meetings. He is survived by daughter Leticia Roth, Son-in-Law Michael David Roth, Son Carlos Corral, grandchildren: Josiah, Micaiah and Elijah Roth, Arianna Corral, Alessandra Cervantes, brothers: Jose Luis Corral, Victor Manuel Corral, Jesus Hector Corral and sister Diana Plesant. Life Celebration with be held on, Friday August 30th, 2019 from 10:00 -11:30 A.M. at La Paz Faith Center 1201 N. Piedras El Paso, Texas 79930. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The in Humberto's name.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Humberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.