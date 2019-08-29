|
|
Humberto Corral
El Paso - Humberto Corral, age 59 passed away peacefully on Saturday August 24, 2019 in El Paso Texas. He was born January 12th,1960 to Jose De la Luz Corral and Maria Carmen Corral. He was a graduate of Irvin High School class of 78. Humberto worked as a Plastics Molding Engineer for several firms in El Paso, Tx. and also working for a recycling plant for the last part of his life. He was a sweet gentle soul that spent the later of his years counseling and mentoring other men at AA meetings. He is survived by daughter Leticia Roth, Son-in-Law Michael David Roth, Son Carlos Corral, grandchildren: Josiah, Micaiah and Elijah Roth, Arianna Corral, Alessandra Cervantes, brothers: Jose Luis Corral, Victor Manuel Corral, Jesus Hector Corral and sister Diana Plesant. Life Celebration with be held on, Friday August 30th, 2019 from 10:00 -11:30 A.M. at La Paz Faith Center 1201 N. Piedras El Paso, Texas 79930. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to The in Humberto's name.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 29, 2019