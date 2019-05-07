Ida Mae Ellis



El Paso - IDA MAE ELLIS passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the age of 97. She was raised in Pretoria, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Holmes Junior College in Goodman, Mississippi. In 1945, Ida Mae enlisted in the U.S. Women Army Corps and was assigned to the 117th WAC Hospital Company at William Beaumont Army Medical Center. It was there that she met the love of her life George V. Ellis and married in 1946. Ida Mae was discharged from the WACs and followed her husband on his military career. In 1976, Ida Mae and George retired in El Paso. Ida Mae was predeceased by her daughter, Cynthia Mae Ellis and her son, George V. Ellis Jr. She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years George Vick Ellis. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 9:00AM to 10:00AM, with Celebration of Life to follow at 10:00AM at Sunset Funeral Home-West, with Rev. Amy Mercer officiating. Service entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home-West, 480 N. Resler Dr. Please visit our online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net Published in El Paso Times from May 7 to May 8, 2019