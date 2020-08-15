1/
Ignacia G. "Nacha" Barraza
1926 - 2020
Ignacia "Nacha" G. Barraza

El Paso - Ignacia "Nacha" G. Barraza, age 94, of Smeltertown, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Ignacia was born July 31, 1926. Nacha was preceded in death by her husband "Chayo" of 64 years, daughter Helen and brother Felix Gonzales. Nacha is survived by her son, Leonardo Barraza (Marina), daughters Irene B. Torres and Bertha Ramirez (Rudy). Nine Grandchildren, Thirteen Great-Grandchildren, Six Great-Great-Greatgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19 restrictions funeral services will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church or Santa Teresita Catholic Church.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MartinFuneralHomeWest.com for the BARRAZA family.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
