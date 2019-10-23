|
Ignacio "Nacho" Acosta
El Paso - Ignacio "Nacho" Acosta, Jr. 72, passed away October 12, 2019. A beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He will be greatly missed by all the lives that he touched. Nacho was a graduate of Burges High School and attended UTEP. He had a 40-year career as a radio and TV writer, producer, and recording engineer. He was co-founder of KXCR-FM and the Texas Jazz Festival in El Paso and served as executive producer for hundreds of nationally-distributed news and information programs. Nacho is survived by his mother Aurora Acosta, son Chris (wife Claudia), brother Ricardo (wife Norma), sister Aurora, grandchildren Christopher, Caity and Cylee, nephews Aaron and Danny Madrid, and nieces Sarah and Casey Acosta. Visitation, rosary, and services will be on Thursday, October 31st at 9:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Central with a reception to follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 27, 2019