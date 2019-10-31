|
|
Ignacio Asunsolo
Ignacio Asunsolo, affectionately known as "Nacho," took his final Harley ride straight to heaven on October 2, 2019 at the age of 75. Nacho, a dear friend, neighbor, brother, educator, and Army veteran, passed peacefully at The Adobe in Las Cruces, NM. He lived an adventurous life, was generous to those he encountered, and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a dedicated educator who devoted over 20 years to the EPISD as special education diagnostician. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Juana (Sanchez) Asunsolo, and father, Miguel Asunsolo. He was a brother to Carmelita Rochin, Elena Gonzalez, Maria de Jesus Asunsolo, and Miguel Asunsolo. Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 518 N. Alameda in Las Cruces, NM at 11 AM. Light reception to follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019