Resources
More Obituaries for Ignacio Asunsolo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ignacio Asunsolo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ignacio Asunsolo Obituary
Ignacio Asunsolo

Ignacio Asunsolo, affectionately known as "Nacho," took his final Harley ride straight to heaven on October 2, 2019 at the age of 75. Nacho, a dear friend, neighbor, brother, educator, and Army veteran, passed peacefully at The Adobe in Las Cruces, NM. He lived an adventurous life, was generous to those he encountered, and will be missed by all who knew him. He was a dedicated educator who devoted over 20 years to the EPISD as special education diagnostician. He is proceeded in death by his mother, Juana (Sanchez) Asunsolo, and father, Miguel Asunsolo. He was a brother to Carmelita Rochin, Elena Gonzalez, Maria de Jesus Asunsolo, and Miguel Asunsolo. Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 518 N. Alameda in Las Cruces, NM at 11 AM. Light reception to follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ignacio's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -