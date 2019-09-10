|
Indalecio G. Puente
El Paso - Indalecio Puente, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019. Indalecio was born on October 20, 1929 in Apache County, Arizona on an Indian Reservation to Benito Rivera Puente and Maria Cruz Garcia. Mr. Puente served his country, proudly and unequivocally by joining the US Army. His unselfish service lasted for 29 years. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 (CW4). He earned many decorations, medals and commendations, such as, the National Defense Service Medal w/OLC, Army Commendation Medal, ROK Presidential Unit Citation, Good Conduct Medal (3 Awards), Army of Occupation Medal (Germany), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal (Korea), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Basic Missileman Badge, Expert Missileman Badge, USAADS-Instr Tng Crs, USARSCHEUR-NH War Prefire Crs, USAADS- Sys Engr Crs, Meritorious Service Medal, Berlin Airlift Device and Humane Actions Device.
Furthermore, upon retiring from the military, he continued serving by becoming an Educator and Counselor, for over 20 years.
Mr. Puente is survived by brothers Benito Puente, Jose Maria Puente, and Aurelio Puente. He is also survived by his wife of 55 years, Mrs. Consuelo Puente, 11 children, 13 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. His children are: Wayne Puente, Carmen Puente Souhlas, Patricia Franklin, Maria Milagros Djebrane, Nancy Bond, Julie Reyes, Veronica Kendall, Ruben Puente, Antonio Puente, Christopher Puente and Carol Puente.
Family and friends are invited to pray for his soul and celebrate his life. The visitation and rosary will be held on Wednesday September 11 at Funeraria Del Angel Kaster Maxon (8817 Dyer Street). The visitation will take place from 5-9 p.m. and the rosary will be at 7 P.M.
The funeral mass will take place on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 9025 Diana Dr. The burial will follow the mass, at Ft. Bliss Cemetery at 11 a.m. with full military honors.
He loved the Cowboys and will be leading The Dallas Cowboys fan club in Heaven! Mr. Puente's Mantra is: "READ…READ…READ!"
In lieu of flowers, please bless a soldier with an act of kindness, in his honor.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 10, 2019