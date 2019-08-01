Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
1916 - 2019
Inez G. Hepp

El Paso - It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Inez Gotelli Hepp. She passed away on July 29, 2019 and she was born Oct. 7, 1916. She was 102 years old. She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Maria Gotelli, her husband, William Edgar Hepp, and all of her siblings and in-laws. Like many women of her generation, she worked to make a pleasant home for her husband and children. She was an amazing seamtress, cook and nurturer as women of her generation were expect to be. She was born and raised in the San Francisco area. She never hesitated to share her early experiences with her children about this region. She will be remembered, missed and loved. She is survived by four children, Anita Gage (Bill), Gale Munoz (+Raul), Mike Hepp, all of El Paso and Carol Mills (Dennis) of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Andrew Gage, Tom Gage, Lucas Munoz, Sarah Munoz (Luis), Edgar Hepp (Dahlia), Daniel Hepp, Joseph Hepp and Chloe Mills. She had 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 2, at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Ave at 2pm. A private Inurnment will be at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 1, 2019
