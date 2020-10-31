Irene A. MartinEl Paso - Irene A. Martin, born in El Paso, Texas on May 25, 1930 passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Ruben Martin, her parents Manuel Sr. and Santos Arizpe, brother Manuel Arizpe Jr, and sister Rafaela A. Provencio. Irene is survived by her four sons and their spouses Ruben and Louise Martin, Bobby and Estela Martin, Henry and Patricia Martin, Michael and Melinda Martin, her grandchildren Kevin Millard, Mark (and Karlie) Millard, Vanessa Martin, Christopher (and Melissa) Martin, Robert B. Martin, M.D., Crystal Martin, and her great-grandchildren Dimitra Millard and Lina Martin. She is also survived by her sisters Carolina A. Garcia, Concepcion Arizpe Aguilar, brother Freddy Arizpe, sisters-in-law Belia Arizpe, Lola Arizpe, and brother-in-law Roberto Aguilar. Irene, a lifelong El Pasoan, was a devoted fan of the Bowie Bears and of the Dallas Cowboys. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at WellMed, Arthur Ramirez, M.D., Beatrice (Betty) Hernandez, and Temo Cadena. A burial service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, November 02, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, service is limited to the immediate family only.