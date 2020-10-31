1/1
Irene A. Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene A. Martin

El Paso - Irene A. Martin, born in El Paso, Texas on May 25, 1930 passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Ruben Martin, her parents Manuel Sr. and Santos Arizpe, brother Manuel Arizpe Jr, and sister Rafaela A. Provencio. Irene is survived by her four sons and their spouses Ruben and Louise Martin, Bobby and Estela Martin, Henry and Patricia Martin, Michael and Melinda Martin, her grandchildren Kevin Millard, Mark (and Karlie) Millard, Vanessa Martin, Christopher (and Melissa) Martin, Robert B. Martin, M.D., Crystal Martin, and her great-grandchildren Dimitra Millard and Lina Martin. She is also survived by her sisters Carolina A. Garcia, Concepcion Arizpe Aguilar, brother Freddy Arizpe, sisters-in-law Belia Arizpe, Lola Arizpe, and brother-in-law Roberto Aguilar. Irene, a lifelong El Pasoan, was a devoted fan of the Bowie Bears and of the Dallas Cowboys. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the staff at WellMed, Arthur Ramirez, M.D., Beatrice (Betty) Hernandez, and Temo Cadena. A burial service will be held at Fort Bliss National Cemetery on Monday, November 02, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, service is limited to the immediate family only.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved