Irene Contreras Granados
El Paso, Texas - Irene Contreras Granados, peacefully went home from this life on November 4, 2020. Born on February 15, 1940 to Enrique and Carmen Lucero Contreras, she grew up in Ysleta, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband Armando Granados and her many sisters and brothers. She is survived by her children David and Albert Granados; her sister Neima Martinez and her devoted caregiver Hortencia Picasso.
Due to the Covid pandemic and in consideration of everyone's wellbeing, a private internment will take place at the Fort Bliss National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made to the IPF Foundation; ipffoundation.org/donate/
"When we are born, we cry, and the world rejoices. And when we die, we rejoice, and the world cries."