Crestview Funeral Home
1462 North Zaragoza Rd
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 856-1400
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Crestview Funeral Home
Irene Dolores Reyes

- - Irene Dolores Reyes, 74, passed away March 6, 2019 surrounded by her family. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ricardo Reyes. Children: Elizabeth, Rick, Robert, Rudy, Raymond, Irene. Grandchildren, Julio Jr & Gabby, Samantha & Eric, Rudy Jr, Cassandra & Ken, Thomas & Adriana, Alexandra, Abigail & Joe, Bernadette, Marie, Nadine, Steven, Savannah, Ray Jr, & Amber. Great grandchildren: Madeline, Julian, Jeremy, Mason, Mercedes Irene, D'Marcus, Aubree, Emma, Leah, Ezra, Ava Blue, D'Angelo. To include: Baby, Toby, Crystal.

Visitation will be Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Funeral Service at 6 p.m. at Crestview Funeral Home. Please wear pink in honor.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 8, 2019
