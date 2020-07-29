Irene LanderosEl Paso, Texas - Irene Landeros, 70, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend went home to be with our Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020.Irene was born February 26, 1950 in El Paso, TX. She was a 1969 graduate of Thomas Jefferson High. Irene worked 25 years at the old Farah Textile Manufacturing Co., then moved to retire after another 27 years from Thomason Hospital/UMC. Irene cherished her friends as family and warmed all our hearts with her infectious smile.Irene was the patriarch of her family and never let anyone get out of helping make tamales every Christmas. She loved to carry on traditions which made every holiday special.My Mom, Irene Landeros, was truly an Angel sent from Heaven. Writing this is surreal. Anyone who knew her knows how big her heart was and how much she filled our lives with joy. My Mom was the strongest woman I knew and fought till her last breath because she didn't want to leave her family behind. She loved her sisters, Margie and Cookie, unconditionally, her brother Carlos and wife Angie, her nephews Charlie and Nicholas, niece Corina, and her brother-in-law Ramon. But the true love of her life was her grandson Aaron. Aaron blew us all out of the water and stole her heart.So let's not say goodbye to my Mom, let's say Thank you! Thank you Irene Landeros for your beauty, your laughter, your light and your love. Everyone you touched throughout our beautiful life here on earth. Thank You. I thank you and love you.Visitation will be held from 9:00-10:00am, with Rosary at 10:00am, Friday, July 31, at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. The family invites you to watch the service livestream through Facebook on the Funeraria Del Angel Central page. Graveside service will be 11:30am Friday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Due to current Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be limited.