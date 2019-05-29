Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:30 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1050 N. Clark Drive
View Map
Irene Rubio Obituary
Irene Rubio

El Paso - Irene Rubio died peacefully on May 25, 2019 after 89 years of a life filled with love and kindness. She was born on September 13, 1929 in East Chicago, Indiana and married Juan Rubio on December 5, 1953 in El Paso, Texas. They had six children: Tony (Luis), Celina, Juan, Margie, Ricky, and Irene. She was preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Maria Luisa Rodriguez; her husband, Johnny; her daughter Celina; and eight of her brothers and sisters. In addition to her children, she is survived by her brother, Pedro H. Rodriguez; grandchildren Manny, Tony, Arturo, Bibiana, Carl, Celina, Luis, Christian, Laci, and Luke; her great-grandchildren; sons-in-law Bruce Yetter and Gene Povolny; daughter-in-law Lori Rubio; her brothers- and sisters-in-law, and countless other family and friends. She will be remembered fondly, not only as "My Mom", Tia Irene or Mrs. Rubio, but as a second mom to so many of her nieces, nephews, and those she met during her days as a charity volunteer, restaurant owner, and devoted member of the El Paso community. Her outlook on life was a simple one that now defines her legacy: be kind to everyone and always smile.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with 5:30 p.m. Vigil for the Deceased, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Hillcrest Funeral Home - West, 5054 Doniphan Drive.

Funeral Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark Drive. Interment will follow immediately at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request that you consider a donation to The Annunciation House, 1003 East San Antonio Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901 or another charity close to your heart.
Published in El Paso Times on May 29, 2019
