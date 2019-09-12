Services
Perches West Funeral Home - El Paso
6111 S. Desert Blvd
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 581-0102
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of the Light Catholic Church
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
our Lady of the Light Catholic church
1952 - 2019
Irene Torres Obituary
Irene Torres

El Paso - Irene peacefully left us for our Lord's loving hands on September 9, 2019 at home. Born in El Paso on May 29, 1952, she remained a lifelong resident. After graduating from Burges High School in 1970, she then trained and worked as a data processor for many years.

She cared for her mother for many years after her father's passing. To her credit, she endured multiple illnesses; however, was a cancer survivor twice. One tough lady! Her favorite past-time was enjoying her family; including her older sister, Rosa Maria Chavira and her family; older brother Rodolfo Leyva, M.D.and his family; numerous aunts, cousins; multiple friends, neighbors, and of course, her fellow parishioners at Our Lady of the Light Church.

She will be missed and loved.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Perches Funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Rosary will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. at our Lady of the Light Catholic church. Mass at 9:30 A.M. Interment at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 12, 2019
