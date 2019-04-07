|
Iris Cruz-Vargas
El Paso - Iris Cruz-Vargas, 80, passed away April 4, 2019 in her long time residence in El Paso, Texas after enduring a long battle with Alzheimers. She was born in Lajas, Puerto Rico on September 11, 1938. Iris was a member of Center Chapel 1 for over 40 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ismael Vargas. Iris is also survived by her son Abimael Vargas, daughter-in-law Denise, her daughter Aliris Sanchez, her son-in-law Javier, and five grandchildren Vanessa, Zephaniah, Lauren, Joshua and Abri. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews, Dear friend to many and will forever be in our hearts.
Please join us for a memorial gathering for Iris at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street. Visitation will be 5:00-9:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9th. Funeral service will be Wednesday, April 10th, at 12:00pm at Ft. Bliss Hope Chapel 4 Hall, 2498 Ricker Road followed by graveside service at 1:00pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019