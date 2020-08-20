1/1
Irma C. Alfaro
1963 - 2020
Irma C. Alfaro

El Paso, Texas - Irma C. Alfaro, 77, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She married Ernesto Alfaro, Jr. on July 14, 1963, they were high school sweethearts. Our mother was a loving wife, a great cook, a loyal friend, and loved her family unconditionally. She is preceded in death by her parents, Felix and Concepcion Castañeda. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 57 years, Ernesto Alfaro, Jr., daughter; Virginia and husband John Maloy of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Son; Ernesto Alfaro, III and fiancé Adriana Valenzuela of El Paso, Texas, four grandchildren; Nathan and Chelsea Maloy, Andrew and Yazmine Alfaro, and one great-grandchild; Aubrey Dawn Maloy. Other survivors include five siblings; Terry Aparicio, Sylvia Ruiz, Armando, Felix, Jr., and Raul Castañeda. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the recitation of the Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East.






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
AUG
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
San Jose Funeral Home
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
