El Paso - Ms. Irma Dolores Gardea was born to Hector and Alicia Gardea on April 15, 1963 in Fort Polk, Louisiana. She graduated from Austin High School and graduated from Durham Business College. She is survived by her loving mother Alicia Eva Gardea. She was preceded in death by her father Hector Gardea and her loving grandparent's Elizario and Concepcion Telles. Ms. Gardea was very creative and enjoyed running her arts, crafts and baking business. A quote that emphasized her love of baking is by Regina Brett "If baking is any labor at all, it's a labor of love. A love that gets passed from generation to generation". She also worked 8 years as a healthcare provider for Outreach. Irma had a vivacious personality and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Her family and friends will honor her life by living life to its fullest as she had exemplified all her life. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Scripture service Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Chapel.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019