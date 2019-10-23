Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Gardea
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Dolores Gardea


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Dolores Gardea Obituary
Ms. Irma Dolores Gardea

El Paso - Ms. Irma Dolores Gardea was born to Hector and Alicia Gardea on April 15, 1963 in Fort Polk, Louisiana. She graduated from Austin High School and graduated from Durham Business College. She is survived by her loving mother Alicia Eva Gardea. She was preceded in death by her father Hector Gardea and her loving grandparent's Elizario and Concepcion Telles. Ms. Gardea was very creative and enjoyed running her arts, crafts and baking business. A quote that emphasized her love of baking is by Regina Brett "If baking is any labor at all, it's a labor of love. A love that gets passed from generation to generation". She also worked 8 years as a healthcare provider for Outreach. Irma had a vivacious personality and had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. Her family and friends will honor her life by living life to its fullest as she had exemplified all her life. Visitation will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Scripture service Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at San Jose Funeral Chapel.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now