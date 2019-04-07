|
|
Irma G. Rosas
El Paso - Irma G Rosas 10/14/1936 - 4/2/2019 was born in Casa Grandes, Mexico to Guillermina Stell and Melchor Gandara. Irma attended Alta Vista, Austin High School & Texas Western.
She was a teacher at the greater Houston school district and most recently Coronado High and El Paso High School. She received her masters in education and taught Spanish and business marketing and ran a successful chapter of DECA.
Irma was active in many organizations where she could be involved with her children's activities. Those included music and tennis. She was kind and generous to her children, grandchildren and all she taught.
She is survived by Rene M Rosas DDS: Children Rene, Robert Ruben, Richard Ray(Danny), Rochelle and Ronald Rudy(Victoria). Grandchildren to include, Tolbain, Hanna, Kati, Bella, Gabi, Vivienne & Preston. Irma is survived by her brother Robert Gandara (Kathleen) and honored brother William who passed 2013.
She fought the good fight against Parkinson's Disease & Cancer for a few years which did not prevent her from an active role with her grandchildren. She was seen often on the tennis courts and table tennis playing with her grandchildren. Family would like to acknowledged all healthcare providers, valued home care providers (Luz, Irma, Delia & Flor) and friends always willing and able to assist in care. Devotion to her faith was guided by her spiritual consultant Fr. Peters who is a life long family friend for over 50 years.
Viewing will be held Sunday April 7 at 5:30 pm and Rosary will begin at 7:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home West. The Funeral Mass will be held Monday April 8 at 9:00 am at St. Patrick's Cathedral. Interment will be held at 11:00 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers to include; Danny Gilbreath, Rob Gandara, Joe Griffin, Manny Ortega, Frank Salazar, Tito Arenal, Aaron Hernandez, Daniel Silva Jr, Preston Rossi, Nathan Salom & Eddie Perales.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 7, 2019