Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma G. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma G. Wilson Obituary
Irma G. Wilson

El Paso - Mrs. Irma Wilson, 86, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Mexico. When she married, she moved to El Paso. Irma also lived for many years in Denver, Colorado where she became an American citizen. She returned to El Paso in her later years. Irma is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her eleven children, twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and family members. "I'm back home in the house of God for the rest of my life." Psalm 23:66. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -