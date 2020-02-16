|
Irma G. Wilson
El Paso - Mrs. Irma Wilson, 86, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was born in Mexico. When she married, she moved to El Paso. Irma also lived for many years in Denver, Colorado where she became an American citizen. She returned to El Paso in her later years. Irma is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings. She is survived by her eleven children, twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and family members. "I'm back home in the house of God for the rest of my life." Psalm 23:66. Services are entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020