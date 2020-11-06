Irma Irene Bedaro
El Paso - Irma Irene Bedaro, 76, entered Heaven on Monday, November 2, 2020 surrounded and supported by her loving family during the last days of her life.
Irma was born and raised in El Paso, TX on April 11, 1944 to parents, Porfirio and Lucia Sotelo. She lived a dedicated life as a wife, a mother, a grandma and a loyal friend. She was a dedicated mother first and foremost. Her words of encouragement, wisdom, and comfort, kept us in line. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma. She had a vivacious personality and always made people around her smile and feel comfortable. She never failed to think of others first.
Irma was preceded in death by her husband; Bill Bedaro and her brother; Eduardo Sotelo. She will be sorely missed and memory cherished by her sons; Ricardo Rios and Rene Rios, her daughters; Jeannette Flack and Marie Valdez. Other survivors include her sisters; Yolanda Kittrell and Virginia Alonso and brother; Carlos Sotelo plus eleven grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation/Viewing will be held from 1:00 -4:00pm, with a Reflection hour at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home-Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
