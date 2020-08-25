Irma M. Evans
El Paso, Texas - Irma M. Evans, 76, passed away on Sunday Aug. 23, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1944 and spent her childhood in Fabens, TX. In the mid 50's she moved to El Paso where she eventually graduated from Jefferson with honors in 1963. She worked several years with Farah and took good care of her late mother, Martina Montes. Irma battled most of her life with Rheumatoid arthritis and was a cancer survivor of 14 years. She volunteered several years providing help and counsel to fellow arthritics via the El Paso Arthritis Foundation
. She was also a member of the LDS church and she always loved sharing her heartfelt testimony on fast Sunday Service. She was a loving daughter, kind and faithful wife, and a truly wonderful mother. Irma was preceded in death by her siblings, Beatrice Mazola, Pete Montes, and Francisco Montes. She is survived by her loving husband, a Love Story that lasted 47 years, David M. Evans, Sr., two children, David M. Evans, Jr. and Yolandee Evans-Boone, sisters, Liberty McDonald, Dosy Rodriguez, and Yolanda Stanton, her inseparable twin and three grandchildren. Irma will be dearly missed by all her friends and family. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr., from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for family and close friends.