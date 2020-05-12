|
|
Irma Maria Alva
El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Irma Maria Apraez Alva announces her passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Irma will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Jesus Ernesto Alva Sr. Her daughter Sandra, son-in-law Arturo Leyva, their son Alex. Her Son Jesus Ernesto Jr. daughter-in-law Dora Alva, and their children Christian and Abigail.
A celebration of life in memory of Irma will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at the San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S Virginia St. El Paso, Texas, 79901. A special thank you for Melissa Wisdom her nurse and Ms. Teresa along with Encompass Health Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020