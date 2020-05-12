Services
San Jose Funeral Home - Virginia
601 South Virginia
El Paso, TX 79901
(915) 532-1856
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 14, 2020
5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home
601 S Virginia St.
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Alva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Maria Alva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irma Maria Alva Obituary
Irma Maria Alva

El Paso - It is with great sadness that the family of Irma Maria Apraez Alva announces her passing on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the age of 84 years. Irma will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 56 years, Jesus Ernesto Alva Sr. Her daughter Sandra, son-in-law Arturo Leyva, their son Alex. Her Son Jesus Ernesto Jr. daughter-in-law Dora Alva, and their children Christian and Abigail.

A celebration of life in memory of Irma will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m., at the San Jose Funeral Home, 601 S Virginia St. El Paso, Texas, 79901. A special thank you for Melissa Wisdom her nurse and Ms. Teresa along with Encompass Health Hospice.
Published in El Paso Times from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -