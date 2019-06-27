|
Irma Morales
- - Irma Morales, A Beautiful Angel, born on April 28, 1961 was called home to our beloved Lord on June 22, 2019, earning her Angel Wings. Irma's 58 years of life was marked by the light and happiness she brought to every life she touched. She never met a stranger who didn't become a friend. She radiated care, a listening heart, and a contagious laugh and smile. Her Christ-like love was boundless in the way she checked in with loved ones and was always present. This Gorgeous Queen was a dedicated and fiercely loving mother who is survived by her three children, Melissa, Valerie, and Matthew. They find comfort in knowing she is reunited with her beloved father, Angel Huerta and brother, Eddie Pallares. They are grateful for the Huerta, Pallares, Morales, and Romero extended families, and her dear friends for being there in their time of need. Visitation will be at Perches Funeral Home-West on 6111 S. Desert Blvd. 79932 from 5-9 p.m. on June 28, 2019. Mass will be held at Guardian Angel Church, 3021 Frutas Avenue, 79905 at 11 a.m. on June 29, 2019. Her children vow to carry her legacy of care, loving others selflessly, and making this world a better place. Long may our Beloved Queen reign in the arms of our Heavenly King. We find hope in the words of her favorite Psalm. "Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever." Psalm 23:6
Published in El Paso Times on June 27, 2019