Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
9025 Diana Dr,
El Paso, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Muñoz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Siquerios Muñoz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Irma Siquerios Muñoz Obituary
Irma Siquerios Muñoz

El Paso - With deep sorrow we regret to announce the unexpected passing of Irma Siqueiros Muñoz, 59, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. Irma graduated from Irvin High School in 1978. Irma is preceded in death by her father; Rodolfo Siquerios, and brothers; Rudy, Carlos, and Victor Siquerios.

She will continue to be loved and missed by her husband of 35 years, Enrique Muñoz, children; Rick Galviz (Sonya), Melissa and Amanda Muñoz, mother; Ofelia Siqueiros, siblings; Ralph Siqueiros and Letty Siqueiros Diaz, and favorite grandson Victor Gomez. Other survivors include family members and friends.

We would like to invite everyone who knew her to come celebrate her life on

Thursday, April 4, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Dr, El Paso, Texas. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now