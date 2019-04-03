|
|
Irma Siquerios Muñoz
El Paso - With deep sorrow we regret to announce the unexpected passing of Irma Siqueiros Muñoz, 59, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. She was a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, and friend. Irma graduated from Irvin High School in 1978. Irma is preceded in death by her father; Rodolfo Siquerios, and brothers; Rudy, Carlos, and Victor Siquerios.
She will continue to be loved and missed by her husband of 35 years, Enrique Muñoz, children; Rick Galviz (Sonya), Melissa and Amanda Muñoz, mother; Ofelia Siqueiros, siblings; Ralph Siqueiros and Letty Siqueiros Diaz, and favorite grandson Victor Gomez. Other survivors include family members and friends.
We would like to invite everyone who knew her to come celebrate her life on
Thursday, April 4, 2019 at San Jose Funeral Home-East, 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 9025 Diana Dr, El Paso, Texas. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 3, 2019