Irma Yolanda Chacon
El Paso - Irma Yolanda Chacon passed away May 09, 2019. She is survived by her husband Alfredo Chacon Jr. and her daughters, Veronica Chacon Pohl (Philip W. Pohl) and Monica Chacon. Visitation are held at Martin Funeral Home East 1460 George Dieter, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm. Mass will be held at St. Raphael Catholic Church at 11:30am 2301 Zanzibar. Committal at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. www.funerariasdelangel.com/martin-east.
Published in El Paso Times on May 12, 2019