Isaac M. Chacon
Isaac M. Chacon, born October 29, 1935, Smeltertown, USA to Antonio Chacon and Soledad Martini, died July 4th, 2020, Santa Teresa, NM. He is survived by his wife Soledad Chacon, his children Virginia Esparza , Mary Hernández ,Elvira Ruiloba, and Isaac Chacon Jr. He is also survived by his siblings David Chacon, Crescencia Chávez, Rebecca Chacon as well as 10 grandkids, 21 great grandkids, and 2 great-great grandkids.
He is preceded in death by his siblings Felipe Chacon, Joel Chacon, Virgina Chacon, Pedro Chacon, Sara González, Dora Arce, and Josue (Hueson) Chacon.