Isabel Celia Fushille
El Paso - Isabel Celia Fushille (née Gomez) passed away at home on January 27, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. She was surrounded by her family. Isabel was a devoted mother, wife, aunt, and friend. She was a generous and selfless person, quietly helping many through her anonymous philanthropy. Throughout her years-long illness with a devastating degenerative illness (PSP), Isabel was surrounded by her family and frequently in the company of lifelong friends and the many people she touched throughout her life.
Isabel was born on July 25, 1932, the eldest of three children. She grew up in Juarez and traveled daily across the border to attend Loretto Academy. She recalled not knowing a word of English when she began as a first grader. By her senior year she was Student Body President. Isabel continued her education at Rosary College (now Dominican University) outside Chicago where she studied French, Music and Theology. Isabel spent her Junior year abroad studying in Fribourg, Switzerland. There she was introduced to her future husband, Mike, a medical student and basketball coach. After graduating from college, Isabel taught for one year at Holy Family School. She delighted in being remembered by her former third grade students throughout her life. Isabel and Mike married October 14, 1955 in Juarez, Mexico and returned to Switzerland where Mike finished medical school. Their first child, Marisa, was born there the following year.
Isabel, a devoted Catholic, was an active volunteer and was involved with several organizations including the El Paso Medical Auxiliary and their choir, the Medilarks, the Pan American Round Table and Club Botón Rojo in Juarez where she also served as president. She was an accomplished pianist and made sure all of her children and grandchildren studied music. Isabel was an incredible story-teller and had a welcoming and vivacious personality. She was an avid reader, loved to dance and was a passionate birdwatcher.
Isabel was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Michael Fushille, M.D., her parents, José Gomez and Maria Prats de Gomez of Ciudad Juarez, and siblings, Felisa Cotera of Ciudad Juarez and José Gomez of El Paso. Isabel is survived by her seven children: Marisa, Mike, Jaime (Jamie), Margo, Celia (Chris), Frank, aka Panch, and Paul (Jackie), her ten grandchildren, Masha (Jarod), Luke, Ben, Matthew, Catherine, Gianna, Nahima, Trinity, Eowyn and Griffin, and her twin great-grandsons, Charlie and Max.
The Fushille family would like to thank her devoted friend, Dr. Alfonso Chavez, and her caregivers for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to curepsp.org or to the . Visitation will be Thursday, January 30 at Martin Funeral Home, 128 N. Resler Dr. from 5 to 7 pm, immediately followed by a Rosary. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 1 at 1 pm at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1551 Belvidere St. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020