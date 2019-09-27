|
Isabel Oliver Schnadig
Houston - Isabel Oliver Schnadig, 103, passed away in Houston, Texas on September 14, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Dr. Benjamin and Mollie Oliver. Isabel was predeceased by her parents, her husband of 64 years, Edgar L. Schnadig, and her daughter Ruth Jean Schnadig.
Isabel is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, JoAnn and Mike Innerarity, her granddaughter, Jeanell Ruth Innerarity, her sister Lila Oliver Asher, and nieces and nephews, Bonnie and Tom Klee, Sean Klee, Zamira Doar, and Ben and Sophie Doar.
Isabel graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in psychology from Temple University in Philadelphia before marrying Edgar whom she met when they were counselors at a camp in New Hampshire. While Edgar was serving in the Army Air Corps during World War II, Isabel worked for the Chicago Housing Authority. Upon his return, they lived in Chicago, where Edgar was born and raised, before moving to Tucson, Arizona and then to El Paso, Texas in 1959. During their years in Tucson and El Paso, Isabel supported Edgar in his professional careers, while also volunteering with Hadassah, the Temple Mount Sinai Sisterhood, and La Mariposa Hospice.
Funeral services for Isabel, officiated by Rabbi Steven Gross, was held on September 22, 2019 in Houston, Texas at 3:00 pm at Houston Congregation for Reform Judaism where Isabel had been a member for the last five years.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 27, 2019