El Paso - Isaiah David Infante, 18 was called to heaven on the early morning of April 14; our son had just celebrated his 18th birthday. Born in Colton, CA April 12, 2001 to Emily Quintana and Candido Infante, brother to Andres, Adrian and Marcos Infante. He attended Burges High School with anticipation of furthering his education. He had a positive attitude and drive to succeed. Isaiah was a young man with an old soul. He loved his dog Winston and his cat Leo. Isaiah had a heart of gold but most importantly a deep love for his family. We will forever cherish those memories. It is so hard to fathom that our son so precious, joyous and heartwarming was taken so soon. This has broken our hearts to lose you for part of us went with you. You left us beautiful memories. Your legacy is alive through our hearts forever, although we cannot see you; you will always be by our side. Visitation will be Friday April 26 from 5:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Funeral Mass will be Saturday April 27 at 9:00 a.m. at San Juan Bautista Catholic Church with Interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 24, 2019