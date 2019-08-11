Services
El Paso - Isela M. Bernal entered the gates of her heavenly home to with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at the age of 76. She is preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband Andres Bernal. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and very blessed to be a loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Her presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her loving children; Andres, Hector, Gerardo Bernal, granddaughter who she raised Andrea Bernal; brother Albert Miner, sister Irene Miner, and her precious 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass Drive. Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama Street. Committal Service to follow at 12:00pm at Restlawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 11, 2019
