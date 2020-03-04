Services
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
(915) 764-2254
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens
300 W Main St
Fabens, TX 79838
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Israel Castor Obituary
Israel Castor

Tornillo - Israel Castor, 47, passed away on February 28, 2020. Mr. Castor is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Castor; son, Israel Castor Jr. and siblings. Visitation: 3-5:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at San Jose Fabens Chapel. Rosary: 7:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
