Israel Castor
Tornillo - Israel Castor, 47, passed away on February 28, 2020. Mr. Castor is survived by his loving wife, Rebecca Castor; son, Israel Castor Jr. and siblings. Visitation: 3-5:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at San Jose Fabens Chapel. Rosary: 7:00PM, Friday, March 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Funeral Mass: 10:00AM, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Fabens, TX. Services directed by San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens (915) 764-2254.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020