Ivan Joe Bell
El Paso - Ivan Joe Bell, 84, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was a lifetime resident of El Paso, TX and retired from El Paso Water Services after 30 years of hard work and dedication.
Ivan is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Olga; daughter, Betty; daughter-in-law, Liz; grandchildren, Eric, Lindsey and Brittany; & 3 great grandchildren, Austin, Liam and Brandon. His son, Ivan Roy and his grandson, Gregory precede Ivan in death.
"You left us peaceful memories,
Your love is still our guide;
And though we cannot see you,
You are always at our side."
We love you and miss you beyond words. You will forever be imprinted in our hearts.
Services will be held on Friday, July 31, 2020 and are entrusted to Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Due to COVID-19 Restrictions services are limited to immediate family. The family appreciates all the love, prayers and condolences received. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
.