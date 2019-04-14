|
In Loving Memory of
Ivan Kihara
It's been a year since we've been without the
Vibrance and joy you brought into this world
Although our hearts are heavy and we will
Never ever forget you...
Knowing that you left us doing what you love
Instills little comfort. We miss your
Humorous spirit and an
Ability to make all of us laugh. You were truly a
Rare and genuine person. No one can ever take your place
And I'm thankful that we got to have you in our lives
We love you forever!!!
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019