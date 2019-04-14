Resources
In Loving Memory of

It's been a year since we've been without the

Vibrance and joy you brought into this world

Although our hearts are heavy and we will

Never ever forget you...

Knowing that you left us doing what you love

Instills little comfort. We miss your

Humorous spirit and an

Ability to make all of us laugh. You were truly a

Rare and genuine person. No one can ever take your place

And I'm thankful that we got to have you in our lives

We love you forever!!!
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 14, 2019
