Ivan Roy Bell



El Paso - Ivan Roy Bell, 59, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was a lifetime resident of El Paso, TX and retired as a retail manager after many years of hard work and dedication. Ivan survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Elizabeth (Liz) S. Bell; parents, Ivan Joe and Olga Bell; daughters, Lindsey Marie Bell (Crystal) and Brittany Nicole Martinez (Isaac); grandchildren, Austin Isaac and Liam Avery Martinez and sister, Betty Alvarez. Visitation will be held Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be Tuesday, March 19th at 10:00am at St. Pius X Catholic Church with interment to follow in Evergreen East Cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Isaac Martinez, Joe Salazar, Eric Alvarez, Danny Villareal, Fernie De La Torre, Mario Nunez, Ruben Cortez and Eric Martinez; Honorary pallbearers are Jesse Salazar and Carlos Reyes. God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So He wrapped His arms around you, and whispered, "Come unto me." You didn't deserve what you went through and so He gave you rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He only takes the best. So when we saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain, we could not wish you to come back to suffer that all again. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina, (915) 598-3332. Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary