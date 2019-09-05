|
|
Ivanna Maria Saucedo
Dallas - Ivanna Maria Saucedo, born on July 11, 2016 at Dallas, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2019 with family at her side. She is survived by her loving parents, Mariana Terrazas Saucedo and David Edward Saucedo II and sister, Ana Regina Saucedo. Ivanna was a miracle before she was born and was received with the purest love from her entire family. She was a living angel with her contagious joy and love that knew no limits. She was able to have an immediate impact on everyone she met. She lived a full life, including extravagant birthday parties and being able to visit all her friends at Disneyland 3 times. Ivanna was always there to brighten your day and she reminded us all that life is about love. Ivanna loved all her family, especially her cousins, and she will be deeply missed. Her example of selflessness and love of family will be perpetually embedded in her family and all those that knew her. She received the sacraments of the Eucharist and Confirmation on her final days and is now watching over her older sister as her guardian angel. Her legacy will live on through her organ donation, she has saved the lives of at least 4 children in desperate need of a miracle and she will live not only in our hearts forever, but the hearts of the families that received her gift. We love you Ivanna, you are a hero to us all! Pallbearers will be her incredible uncles, Rafael Terrazas, Mauricio Saucedo, Eric Nunez, and Hector Ruiz. A rosary will be at 8:00 pm, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 5750 Doniphan Dr., with viewing from 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church followed by interment at Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 5, 2019