|
|
Jack Edward Powell
El Paso - Jack Edward Powell, 83, passed away peacefully at his home on February 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty Powell; son, Gary Powell; daughter, Janet (Rich) Salazar; grandchildren, Derek (Deidre) and Amanda (Nathan); beloved sister-in-law, Tommye (Gene) Middleton; and brother, Bobby (Donna) Powell. Jack was born in Madison County, KY, on June 27, 1936, to Morgan and Sada Powell. Jack spent his adult life involved in the grocery business. In 1964, he moved his family to El Paso to work for his uncle, Ed Powell. This move began his decades-long involvement with Big 8 Foods. Jack and Betty owned several Big 8 Foods stores on the west side of El Paso for over 50 years. In addition to their family and business, Jack and Betty were very involved in the community, donating their time and resources. Their lives also centered around their church, The First Baptist Church of El Paso.
A visitation will occur Monday, February 24, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 9:45 AM at Martin Funeral Home West, with a graveside service to follow at 10:00 AM at Memory Gardens of the Valley in Santa Teresa, NM. A Celebration of Life Service will occur Monday, February 24, 2020, at 2:00 PM at Martin Funeral Home West, 128 N Resler Dr, El Paso, TX 79912. All are invited to attend. Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020