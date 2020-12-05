Jack Jimerson
Born to Leah and C.L. Jimerson on November 21, 1926 in Algoma, Oregon, a small sawmill town located on the Southwestern end of the Klamath Indian Reservation. Jack was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy Elliot Jimerson and his daughter Kathleen Curl. He is survived by his four children Michael of Centerville, MA James of El Paso, TX, Janine Hammock of Sequim, WA, John Jimerson of Healdsburg, CA, and longtime companion Ann Sparks.
His primary schooling was in 3-room school that taught up through the eighth grade. Later, he was bussed daily to high school in Klamath Falls. Jack enlisted in the Navy at 17 years of age, entering a special RT (Radio Technician) Program and was discharged into the Navy Reserve in 1946. After graduating from college, he received his commission as an Ensign in the CEC, remaining in the Naval Reserve until 1960.
He graduated from Oregon State University with degrees in Engineering and Forestry. Jack spent most of his adult life in Mexico, Central and South America. He was responsible for the design and construction of sawmills in Mexico, Honduras, and Peru. Jack was also involved in Oaxaca, Mexico as a partner in a plywood and a particle board facility.
He will be laid to rest at a later date at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.