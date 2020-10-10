Jack Mitchell



Mitchell, Jack 94 passed away on September 21, 2020 in Casa Grande, AZ. His wife, Doris preceded him in 2016. He is survived by his sister Leta Heist of El Paso, daughter Janelle (Mick) Degn, son David (Mary) Mitchell, grandsons Jake and Steven Mitchell, granddaughter Rebecca (Wade) Rader, and great-grandchildren Miranda and Jack Rader along with nieces and nephews. Jack lived in El Paso for over 70 years where he attended El Paso High School. He served in the Army's Railroad Division Shop Battalion during WWII in Germany. Jack retired from the Union Pacific Railroad as Chief Clerk after a 40 year career. He was an avid outdoors man enjoying fishing at his home in Elephant Butte along with many hunting trips. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 36 in El Paso. Private service will be held on October 16th at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store