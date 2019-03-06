|
Jackie Ellerbrock
El Paso - Jackie Ellerbrock passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Jackie was born in El Paso, Texas to parents Angel Morales and Enedina Gonzales. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nick Ellerbrock. She is survived by daughter Lory Guilmino (Brad) and son Michael Ellerbrock (Lupe Munoz). She was Nana to 4 wonderful grandchildren - Amy, Adam, Matthew and Reid. And a Great Nana to her precious great-grandchildren - Maxine, Blair, Olivia and Blake. She is survived by her brother, Angel Morales (Gloria) and half siblings Rosa Murillo and Charlie Morales, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Jackie spent her years working as a dental assistant and then as an orthodontist receptionist and was a member of New Hope Lutheran Church.
A special thank you to Susan Hord and the staff at Serenity House for the loving care she received the last few years of her life.
Services will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Fort Bliss National Cemetery, where she will be interred alongside her husband.
In lieu of flowers, those who so desire may make donations in her memory to the Serenity House, 4200 Skyline Dr., El Paso, Texas 79904.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 6, 2019